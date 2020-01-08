SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,839. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,250 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $116,217.50. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,791 shares of company stock worth $1,918,766. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.