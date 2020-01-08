SIBCoin (SIB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,212.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $564,878.00 and $1,212.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,978.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.01758306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.84 or 0.02995016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00569437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00722350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00063589 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012568 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,124,219 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.