Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock traded down GBX 16.62 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 339.38 ($4.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.75. The firm has a market cap of $279.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

