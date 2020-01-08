SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading Down 6.7%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.45, 894,339 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 681,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,943,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,523 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 151,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

