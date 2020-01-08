Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.01, approximately 263,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 221,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

