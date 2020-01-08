Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.84. 56,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,284. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $122.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.