Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $708,950.45. Also, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,253,070.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

