SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Brokerages predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $23.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.98 million to $23.65 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $92.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.12 million to $92.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.67 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $108.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. DA Davidson raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

