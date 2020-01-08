SmartMesh (SMT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.02 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $31,741.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.05895074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026785 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035327 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001754 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

