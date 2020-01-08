Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. First Analysis initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. 28,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $1,286,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $358,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,030 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,300 shares of company stock worth $12,608,528 in the last 90 days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.