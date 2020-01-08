Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Trading Up 5%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.39, approximately 509,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 391,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

