Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 7%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s stock price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 263,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 193,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $130.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Insiders sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit