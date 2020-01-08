Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 7%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s stock price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 263,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 193,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $130.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Insiders sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

