Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Stock Price

News headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$15.33.

Get Gluskin Sheff + Associates alerts:

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.