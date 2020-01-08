Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.81

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $30.40. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 344,019 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Dyke sold 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $109,606.92. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock worth $1,137,417. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

