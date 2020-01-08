Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SORL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SORL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Sorl Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

