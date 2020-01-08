Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.35, 2,252,552 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,074,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,351,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,810,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

