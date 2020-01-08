S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.27.

Shares of SPGI opened at $280.98 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $172.90 and a 1-year high of $286.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

