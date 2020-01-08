S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $286.80

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $286.80 and last traded at $285.99, with a volume of 54276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.59. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

