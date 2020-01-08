Sparkpoint Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,509.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $98,866.00 and approximately $21,509.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01447245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,864,470,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.