SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. SparksPay has a market cap of $5,318.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000920 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

