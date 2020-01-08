SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.22. 43,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,844. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

