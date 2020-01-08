SPINDLE Price Up 0.4% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $24.68. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $252,934.00 and $8,645.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00647602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00207850 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005195 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.