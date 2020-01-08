SportyCo (SPF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $172.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX and Livecoin. During the last week, SportyCo has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $47,915.00 and $172.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, ChaoEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.