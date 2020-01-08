SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,221. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

