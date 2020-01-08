Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.17

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.17 and traded as high as $92.50. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 531,291 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

About Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

