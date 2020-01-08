Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $29.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 3.29. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J William Gurley bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $3,511,500.00. Insiders have sold 359,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 392.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.