Strongco (TSE:SQP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.80. Strongco shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Strongco in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$98.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Strongco Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Strongco (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

