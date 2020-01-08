Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE SPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 99,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $184,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 188.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,648 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $1,795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

