SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZEVY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZEVY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 8,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. SUEZ/ADR has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $7.89.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.