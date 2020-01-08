SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading 9.1% Higher

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 584,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 292,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.