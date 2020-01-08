SunTrust Banks Upgrades FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to “Buy”

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $22.00 price target on the information security company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,403. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.01.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.