Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 4.4%

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09, 1,260,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 734,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of $379.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.64%.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

