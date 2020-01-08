Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.58, approximately 311,944 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 179,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

SUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Suzano by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Suzano by 100.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 236,533 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 217,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

