Swedish Match (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.98

Shares of Swedish Match AB (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and traded as high as $54.38. Swedish Match shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 1,878 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Swedish Match Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

