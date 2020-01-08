Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,497 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $41,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 292,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9,494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 466,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

