Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Tiffany & Co. makes up 0.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of TIF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,701. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.