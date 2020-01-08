Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $18.26 Million Investment in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 782,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,256,000. Cypress Semiconductor comprises about 9.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.21% of Cypress Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CY. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CY shares. Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,780 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 215,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

