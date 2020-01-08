Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.18

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.18 and traded as high as $25.44. Systemax shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 48,783 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $929.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock worth $1,191,875 in the last three months. 67.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Systemax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Systemax by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Systemax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

