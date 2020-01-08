Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.18

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.18 and traded as high as $25.44. Systemax shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 48,783 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $929.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock worth $1,191,875 in the last three months. 67.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Systemax by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Systemax by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Systemax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Systemax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit