TaaS Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00006319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui. TaaS has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $160.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01447245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.