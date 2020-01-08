TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

TAL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 2,906,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,160. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,626 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $20,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $892,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

