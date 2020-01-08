Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.44 and last traded at $39.59, 3,570,365 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,457,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,984,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,130,000 after purchasing an additional 646,776 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,168,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,579,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 669,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

