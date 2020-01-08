TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.01

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.01 and last traded at $97.98, with a volume of 36557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19,806.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,659,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,404,121,000 after purchasing an additional 953,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 401,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

