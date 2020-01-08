Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Shares Down 6.2%

Ted Baker plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 212 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The stock has a market cap of $238.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

