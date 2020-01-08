Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 157,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,586. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.