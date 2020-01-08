Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 157,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,586. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
