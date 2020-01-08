Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading Down 4%

Telesites SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.72, 6,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 11,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Telesites SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

