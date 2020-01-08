Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,367,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 649,167 shares.The stock last traded at $0.46 and had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teligent Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 496.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,852 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

