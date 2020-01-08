Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 30106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit