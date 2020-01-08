TenX (PAY) Market Cap Hits $5.53 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $357,180.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00180540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.01406753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00117654 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,593,681 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitBay, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bit-Z, IDEX, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Upbit, COSS, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Kucoin, OKEx, Livecoin, Liqui, Neraex, BigONE, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

