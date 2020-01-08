Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and $35.22 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Huobi, UEX and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,062,758 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bitfinex, B2BX, Poloniex, LBank, Bit-Z, ABCC, OKEx, CoinEx, EXX, IDCM, QBTC, MBAex, BtcTurk, Kryptono, Bibox, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Instant Bitex, BitForex, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinBene, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Trade By Trade, TDAX, BigONE, TOPBTC, Kraken, Huobi, Gate.io, ChaoEX, UEX, Exmo, Binance, Liqui, FCoin, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, ZB.COM, BitMart, Coinut, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, Bittrex, CoinTiger and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

