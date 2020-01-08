TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Down 2.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, 745 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Harlan F. Weisman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $80,320.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

